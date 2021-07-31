Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.39.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 141.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197,636 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

