Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 11646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

