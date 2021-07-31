Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

AVNT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 488,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17. Avient has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

