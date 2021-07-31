Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.52. 488,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

