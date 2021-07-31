Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.77. 1,645,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

