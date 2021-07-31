Avondale Wealth Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

