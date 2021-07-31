Avondale Wealth Management Invests $243,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,727,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

