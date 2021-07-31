Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

