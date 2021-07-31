Avondale Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 3,227,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,491. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

