Axe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,518.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Axe has a total market capitalization of $204,392.89 and $40,518.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.