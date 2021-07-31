Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 800 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after buying an additional 598,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.36 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

