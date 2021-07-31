Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

