Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.