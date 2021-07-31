B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $98,363,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Discovery by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

