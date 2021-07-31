B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $24,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 68,303 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

