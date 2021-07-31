B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 125.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

