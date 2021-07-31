B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 229.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $235.91 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $240.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

