B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $751,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

MAA opened at $193.10 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

