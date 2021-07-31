B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 9,300 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,166,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 256.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,159.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 928,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

