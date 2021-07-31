B. Riley Comments on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

