Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €127.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.87 ($132.78).

FRA SY1 opened at €124.30 ($146.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €116.09. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

