Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Myles Lee Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.34) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.33. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

