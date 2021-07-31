Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Magdalene Miller Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Magdalene Miller acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £10,143 ($13,251.89).

Shares of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.12. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 658 ($8.60).

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

