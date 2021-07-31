Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Kingswood Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 74.93% 8.11% 3.31% Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Kingswood Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kingswood Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Kingswood Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Kingswood Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $194.46 million 5.02 $8.28 million $1.46 10.35 Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingswood Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Kingswood Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Kingswood Acquisition Company Profile

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

