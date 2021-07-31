Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

