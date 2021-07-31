Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 6,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,447. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.