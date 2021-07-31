Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

