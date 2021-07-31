Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $389,000 Holdings in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cerecor worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

CERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.66 on Friday. Cerecor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

