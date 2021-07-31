Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 417,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 216.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $9.52 on Friday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $372.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

