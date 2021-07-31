Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

