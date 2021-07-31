Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 63,231 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

PGX opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

