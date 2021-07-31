BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 82,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,810. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.66.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

BFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

