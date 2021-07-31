Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BHB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

