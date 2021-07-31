Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

