Barclays Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,350

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The stock has a market cap of £71.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

