Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SCBGF stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

