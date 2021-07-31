Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

