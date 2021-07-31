Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

