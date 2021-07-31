Barrington Research Weighs in on Carriage Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $671.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.