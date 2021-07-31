Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BASFY. Barclays raised Basf to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank raised Basf to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Basf stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

