Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Illumina by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

