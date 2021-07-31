Bath Savings Trust Co Has $390,000 Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Popular were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Popular by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.