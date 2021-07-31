Bath Savings Trust Co Has $562,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $92.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.