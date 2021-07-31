Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.35 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

