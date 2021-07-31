Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €51.70 ($60.82). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €51.16 ($60.19), with a volume of 3,942,167 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €51.87.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.