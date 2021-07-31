Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

