BeiGene, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.75). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

BGNE stock opened at $316.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $205.29 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,376 shares of company stock valued at $28,997,730. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

