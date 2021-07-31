Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Bel Fuse stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 21,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $190.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

