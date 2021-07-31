BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.