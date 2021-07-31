BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.
BELLUS Health stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.