BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.